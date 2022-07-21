Invicta FC 48 Results: Tennant Retains With Split Decision

On Wednesday, Jul. 20, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 48: Tennant vs. Rubin, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event featured a bantamweight title fight between Taneisha Tennant and Olga Rubin.

The event aired live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Taneisha Tennant def. Olga Rubin by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 50-45) – for the bantamweight title

Talita Bernardo def. Yana Gadelha by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:39

Kristina Williams def. Liana Pirosin by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:16

Isis Verbeek def. Melissa Oddessa Parker by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Amber Leibrock def. Morgan Frier by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:09

Auttumn Norton def. Maria Djukic by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:02