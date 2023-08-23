Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 3 Results

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured prospects vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

*Oban Elliott def. Kaik Brito by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Josefine Knutsson def. Isis Verbeek by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

*Luis Pajuelo def. Robbie Ring by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:43 Advertisement

