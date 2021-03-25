Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 32: James Lynch

The Quiggin Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 32 with MMA journalist James Lynch. In this episode, we dive deep into the man that is James Lynch. He talks about how he got into the MMA journalism world, why he does what he does, and how important a work life balance is.

Lynch goes on to give some of the best tips in regards to doing your own interviews, asking good questions, building rapport with fighters and what you should do if a fighter is difficult to get ahold of or cancels.

Make sure to watch the whole episode to see who Lynch’s favorite Street Fighter character was and what we both thought of the 1994 instant classic Street Fighter.

Advertisement



Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. Special shout out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil, Fat Boy Jiu Jitsu for the incredible Combat Night shirt and Bertsos Bakeshop for making some delicious treats!

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, @QuigginOutMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.