Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 2 Results

On Thursday day, Jun. 9, the Road to UFC will host Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 2, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event features Asian fighters vying for UFC contracts in the tournament quarterfinals.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Koyomi Matsushima def. Hong Jun Yeong by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Qiulun def. Wallen de Rosario by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jeka Saragih def. Pawan Maan Singh by KO (spinning backfist). Round 3, 2:24

Non-tournament bout: Takeru Uchida def. Shaun Etchell by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:26