Casting Call for the Second Season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Following the success of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, Asia’s largest sports media property is looking to cast the second season of the smash-hit show.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently put the call out to those who believe they have the grit and determination to compete for the coveted grand prize on offer.

“Do you have what it takes to win the US$250,000 job offer at stake and become my next protégé at ONE?” wrote Sityodtong. “My team and I are going to handpick 10 candidates from around the world and invite them to compete in a game of high-stakes challenges designed to test both their physical and mental limits.

“The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly for me at the Global Headquarters of ONE in Singapore!

“However, the prize is much bigger than just US$250,000 for the winner. As your mentor, I am going to teach you how to do good in the world by following your heart and chasing your dreams. Additionally, I am going to show you how to make more money than you ever imagined possible through my win-win philosophy. Finally, I am also going to share the invaluable lessons and IP on how my team and I built one of Asia’s hottest unicorns from scratch.”

The first season saw numerous ONE athletes and MMA luminaries join the show to assist candidates with their challenges.

The critically-acclaimed series earned two major industry prizes at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

Interested candidates for the second season will need to meet the following criteria, per the casting website:

English fluency

25 to 45 years old

Driven, competitive, adventurous, and ambitious

Experience working in a fast-paced environment or owning a business

Please note that martial arts experience is neither expected nor required

Able to commit to 8 full weeks to filming in the second half of 2022 (dates TBD)

Have a valid passport with more than 6 months before expiry

The reality show was a highlight for the company in 2021 as it continued to grow as a global sports property. The second season is poised to build upon its success with another outstanding season.

Click Here to Apply