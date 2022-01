BKFC Fight Night: Jackson Results

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Jackson, live from the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Miss. The event features .

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Elvin Leon Brito vs. Kaleb Harris

Alan Belcher vs. Bobo O’Bannon

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Martyna Krol

Quentin Henry vs. Chris Sarro

Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. Jared Warren

David Diaz vs. Albert Inclan

Ryan Jones vs. Brandon Johnson

Detrailous Webster vs. Rob Morrow

Jeremiah Riggs vs. Eric Thompson

Crystal Pittman vs. Audra Cummings

Wade Johnson vs. Nathan Mitchell