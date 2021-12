On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with atomweight Shino VanHoose. The fighter talked about starting her pro MMA career at 16 years old, her relationship with UFC fighter Vince Morales, where she’s been since her last fight in 2019 and more.

