Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 6 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the UFC will host the sixth epidsode of the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev.
The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show streams live at 8 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott
Carlos Hernandez vs. Daniel Barez
Fernie Garcia vs. Joshua Weems
Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes
Patrik White vs. Genaro Valdez
