Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 6 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the UFC will host the sixth epidsode of the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show streams live at 8 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott

Carlos Hernandez vs. Daniel Barez

Fernie Garcia vs. Joshua Weems

Shonte Barnes vs. Joseph Holmes

Patrik White vs. Genaro Valdez