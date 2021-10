BKFC Fight Night Wichita: Rickels vs. Lane Results

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Bare Kuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Wichita, live from the Hartman Arena in Wichita, Kan. The event is headlined by BKFC and MMA veterans David Rickels and Julian Lane.

The event airs live on FITE TV with the free prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the pay-per-view main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS David Rickels vs. Julian Lane

Isaac Doolittle vs. Jay Jackson

Marciano Hernandez vs. Andy Locker

Jake Lindsey vs. Eric Thompson

Jessica Link vs. Charisa Sigala

Shawn Moffett vs. Nick Villar

LJ Hermreck vs. Mattia Loi-Fonda

Johnny Pantoja vs. Luke Parsons

Drake Heitfield vs. Mark Irwin

Brexton Everett vs. Dillard Pegg

Scott Heston vs. John McAllister

Joshua Richey vs. Chance Wilson