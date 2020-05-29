The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with former Bellator standout Dave “The Caveman” Rickels. In this special two-part episode, Rickels discusses his life leading up to mixed martial artist, owning a car wash and why he left Bellator for new horizons with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

Rickels is most famously known for his long tenure with Bellator and his over-the-top walkouts. He currently holds the record for most fights in Bellator history.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.



