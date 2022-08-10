Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 3 Results: Three Earn Contracts; Nickal Invited Back

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the UFC hosted Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bo Nickal def. Zachary Borrego by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:02

Jamal Pogues def. Paulo Renato Jr. by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Erik Silva def. Anvar Boynazarov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:32

Clayton Carpenter def. Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Karolina Wojcik def. Sandra Lavado by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)