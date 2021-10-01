Cage Warriors 127 Results: Wooding Secures Vacant Title

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Cage Warriors hosted the first of a three-event trilogy when Cage Warriors 127 took place at York Hall in London, England. The event was headlined by a scrap for the vacant bantamweight title with Dominique Wooding facing Nathan Fletcher.

The event aired on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dominique Wooding def. Nathan Fletcher by KO (punches). Round 3, 4:21 – for vacant bantamweight title

Josh Reed def. Kurban Khizriev by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:23

Rory Evans def. Weslley Maia by unanimous decision

Oban Elliott def. George McManus by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:14

Kingsley Crawford def. Adam Wilson by submission (d’arce choke). Round 3, 2:43

Bakhtyaar Oryakhail def. Jack Clarke by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:39

Ryan Shelley def. Liam Molloy by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:23