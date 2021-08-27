Invicta FC 44: A New Era Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 44: A New Era from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s headliner, Bellator MMA veteran Emily Ducote meets UFC alum Danielle Taylor for the vacant strawweight title.

Gold is also up for grabs in the co-main event. Former title challenger Lisa Verzosa takes on Phoenix Series 3 tournament winner Taneisha Tennant for the bantamweight strap.

The event kicks off with a live preliminary card stream above at 8 p.m. ET. The main cards streams below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS Emily Ducote vs. Danielle Taylor – for the strawweight title

Lisa Verzosa vs. Taneisha Tennant – for the bantamweight title

Brogan Sanchez vs. Emilee King

Jodie Esquibel vs. Liz Tracy

Serena DeJesus vs. Lauren Mueller

Caitlin Simmons vs. Helen Peralta

Katie Saull vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia

Katie Perez vs. Natalie Salcedo

Kayla Yontef vs. Carlene Chandler