Invicta FC 44: A New Era Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 44: A New Era from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.
In the night’s headliner, Bellator MMA veteran Emily Ducote meets UFC alum Danielle Taylor for the vacant strawweight title.
Gold is also up for grabs in the co-main event. Former title challenger Lisa Verzosa takes on Phoenix Series 3 tournament winner Taneisha Tennant for the bantamweight strap.
The event kicks off with a live preliminary card stream above at 8 p.m. ET. The main cards streams below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Lisa Verzosa vs. Taneisha Tennant – for the bantamweight title
Brogan Sanchez vs. Emilee King
Jodie Esquibel vs. Liz Tracy
Serena DeJesus vs. Lauren Mueller
Caitlin Simmons vs. Helen Peralta
Katie Saull vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia
Katie Perez vs. Natalie Salcedo
Kayla Yontef vs. Carlene Chandler