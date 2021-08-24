Invicta FC 44: A New Era Preview and Predictions

Invicta FC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with Invicta FC 44, which is headlined by two vacant title bouts.

One of those title bouts will see UFC veteran Danielle Taylor meet up with former title challenger Emily Ducote for the strawweight strap. Ducote has been a top Invicta fighter since her debut with the company and looks to redeem herself on her second attempt at the gold against Taylor, a former KOTC Champion.

In the other title bout, Lisa Verzosa also takes her second crack at an Invicta title when she takes on Taneisha Tennant. Like Ducote, Verzosa has long been in the top part of the Invicta rankings and is looking to realize her dream of being a world champion. Tennant looks to realize that same dream and score an upset in the co-main event.

Seven additional contests round out the nine-fight Invicta FC 44 offering, which takes place from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. Preliminary-card action kicks off on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on Fite TV pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Emily Ducote has fought for the Invicta FC strawweight title once before; does she claim the belt in her second attempt when she fights Danielle Taylor?

Ducote is perhaps the best strawweight outside of the UFC right now. I think she proves that come fight night. Ducote’s record has always looked so-so on paper, but she’s a fighter that fought up a weight class to in Bellator and has always taken on quality opponents.

She has a tough challenge on her plate in the form of Danielle Taylor, who has fought for the UFC and could still justifiably be on that roster. Taylor will be a challenge to Ducote both on the feet and on the mat and is a former world champion.

This fight will be back and forth, and I will not be shocked if it goes to a decision. When it’s all said and done, I have Ducote winning this fight to clinch the title.

Lisa Verzosa and Taneisha Tennant will clash for the bantamweight title; which woman comes away with the belt and how does she get it done?

Verzosa, like the aforementioned Ducote, is getting another crack at winning a title at this event. I really like her chances here. Verzosa is a good brawler with a strong ground game. Whether the fight is on the feet or on the mat, I think she is better than Tennant in any facet of the game.

Also consider that Tennant is coming off a Contender Series loss to boxer Danyelle Wolf, who came into MMA with minimal combat sports skills outside of her boxing. Whether you think Tennant should have won that fight or not does not negate the fact that the fight was nevertheless close.

Verzosa will walk away with the title here. There’s a good shot it goes to decision, but I also think that Verzosa is skilled enough to secure a finish.

Brogan Sanchez is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses; does she stop that trend against late-replacement Emilee King?

Sanchez is indeed coming off two losses, but people forget that she’s fought some tough competition and she’s still a skilled fighter. She has a new opponent in Bellator vet Emilee King who is returning to the promotion for the first time since 2017.

Sanchez was originally slated to face Mara Romero Borella, which would have been a tough match-up. Against King, she’ll have an easier time and get back in the win column.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Katie Perez vs. Natalie Salcedo is my sleeper fight on this card. Salcedo is one of the best amateur females in the country and somebody I am very high on in the atomweight division. Perez is underrated as a fighter and was a fighter that entered the Phoenix Tournament in her last bout on late notice. Perez has good potential, and when you combine her abilities with the exciting talents of Salcedo, you have yourself a great fight to watch.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card, 10 p.m. ET (Pay-Per-View) StrawW Title: Emily Ducote vs. Danielle Taylor Ducote BW Title: Lisa Verzosa vs. Taneisha Tennant Verzosa FlyW: Brogan Sanchez vs. Emilee King Sanchez StrawW: Jodie Esquibel vs. Liz Tracy Esquibel BW: Serena DeJesus vs. Lauren Mueller Mueller Preliminary Card, 8 p.m. ET (YouTube) FlyW: Caitlin Simmons vs. Helen Peralta Sammons AtomW: Katie Saull vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia Messer-Belenchia AtomW: Katie Perez vs. Natalie Salcedo Salcedo FW: Kayla Yontef vs. Carlene Chandler Yontef