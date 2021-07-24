BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, July 23, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich from Tampa, Fla.

The event was headlined by a women’s flyweight clash between UFC and Invicta FC veterans Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. VanZant made her bare knuckle boxing debut at the promotion’s Knuckle Mania earlier in the year, falling short against Britain Hart. Hawaii’s Ostovich was be making her first foray into the sport following her exit from the UFC.

The night’s preliminary card aired live and free at 7 p.m. ET. The main card followed via Fite TV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertisement



For the full results of the event, click here.

Above is a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert for BKFC.