BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich Live Stream and Results

On Friday, July 23, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich from Tampa, Fla.

The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight clash between UFC and Invicta FC veterans Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. VanZant made her bare knuckle boxing debut at the promotion’s Knuckle Mania earlier in the year, falling short against Britain Hart. Hawaii’s Ostovich will be making her first foray into the sport following her exit from the UFC.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius

Blue Face vs. Kane Trujillo

Taylor Jenkins vs. Cassie Robb

Geane Herrera vs. Abdiel Velazquez

DK Money vs. Nick Ireland

Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten

Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell

Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash