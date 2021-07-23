BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich Live Stream and Results

On Friday, July 23, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich from Tampa, Fla.
The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight clash between UFC and Invicta FC veterans Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. VanZant made her bare knuckle boxing debut at the promotion’s Knuckle Mania earlier in the year, falling short against Britain Hart. Hawaii’s Ostovich will be making her first foray into the sport following her exit from the UFC.
The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill
Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius
Blue Face vs. Kane Trujillo
Taylor Jenkins vs. Cassie Robb
Geane Herrera vs. Abdiel Velazquez
DK Money vs. Nick Ireland
Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten
Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto
Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave
Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy
Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.
Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell
Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash