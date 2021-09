K-1 World GP 2021: Yokohamatsuri Results

On Monday, Sept. 20, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 World GP 2021: Yokohamatsuri live from the Yokohoma Arena in Yokohoma, Japan.

The event featured an eight-man 67.5-kilogram tournament featuring two former K-1 champions Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo, Krush welterweight titleholder Riki Matsuoka, rising prospect Ali Ayinta, and knockout artist FUMIYA among others.

In the evening’s co-main event, current K-1 cruiserweight champion Sina Karimian takes on former K-1 heavyweight champ Kyotaro Fujimoto in a non-title affair.

Elsewhere on the card, former K-1 champions Hirotaka Urabe, Kenta Hayashi, and Yuta Murakoshi return to the ring.

Check below for full results.

Masaaki Noiri vs. Rukiya Anpo – welterweight tournament final

Daizo Sasaki def. Kenta Hayashi by unanimous decision (27-26, 28-27, 28-26)

Ryusei Ashizawa def. Hirotaka Urabe by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-28, 30-28)

Yuta Murakoshi def. Narufumi Nishimoto by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Hirotaka Asahisa def. MOMOTARO by knockout. Round 1, 2:59

Yasuhiro Kido def. Yutaro Yamauchi by knockout. Round 2, 2:25

Satoshi Ishii def. Ryo Aitaka by extension round decision (10-9×3)

Rukiya Anpo def. Riki Matsuoka by knockout. Round 3, 2:35 – welterweight tournament semifinal

Masaaki Noiri def. Ayinta Ali by knockout. Round 1, 1:32 – welterweight tournament semifinal

Kaito Ozawa def. Yuta Kunieda by unanimous decision (30-29×3)

Taito Gunji def. Takahito Niimi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-29, 30-29)

Toma def. Yusuke by knockout. Round 2, 2:05

Kotomi def. Rikako Sakurai by unanimous decision (30-28×3)

Akihiro Kaneko def. Koki by knockout. Round 1, 2:35

Yuto Shinohara def. Toshiki Taniyama by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)

Ryuka def. Hikaru Hasumi by knockout. Round 2, 1:48

Riki Matsuoka def. Maki Dwansonpong by knockout. Round 2, 3:00

Rukiya Anpo def. Alan Soares by knockout. Round 1, 0:31

Masaaki Noiri def. FUMIYA by knockout. Round 1, 2:10

Ayinta Ali def. Ruku Kojima by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-29, 30-28)

Kazuki Daiku def. Kurogi Darvish by knockout. Round 1, 2:45

Takahiko Kobayashi def. Takuma Shimizu by knockout. Round 2, 2:10