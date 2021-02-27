PBC on FOX: Dirrell vs. Davis Results

On Saturday, Feb. 27, Premier Boxing Champions will host Dirrell vs. Davis from the Shrine Exposition Theater in Los Angeles.
In the night’s headliner, two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell meets Kyrone Davis in a WBC title eliminator.
The action airs live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez
Jesus Emilio Bojorquez vs. Jesus Ramos
Armando Resendiz vs. Alantez Fox
Jose Valenzuela vs. Clay Burns
Jeremy Abram vs. Arnold Alejandro
Romuel Cruz vs. Luis Javier Valdes
Diego Elizondo vs. Anthony Cuba
Leon Lawson III vs. Ramal Amanov