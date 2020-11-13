On Friday, Nov. 13, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosts its 14th event from Miami.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s 155-pound titleholder Luis Palomino defends his belt against UFC veteran Jim Alers. Palomino captured the belt at BKFC 11 with a first-round stoppage of Isaac Vallie-Flagg. The challenger Alers has gone a perfect 4-0 under the BKFC banner with stoppage wins over Leonard Garcia and Julian Lane.

The night’s preliminary card airs live above at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on the BKFC App or through Fite TV pay-per-view on Combat Press at 9 p.m. ET. Check back after the event for the full results.

Advertisement