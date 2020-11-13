On Friday, Nov. 13, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosts its 14th event from Miami.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s 155-pound titleholder Luis Palomino defends his belt against UFC veteran Jim Alers. Palomino captured the belt at BKFC 11 with a first-round stoppage of Isaac Vallie-Flagg. The challenger Alers has gone a perfect 4-0 under the BKFC banner with stoppage wins over Leonard Garcia and Julian Lane.
The night’s preliminary card airs live above at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on the BKFC App or through Fite TV pay-per-view on Combat Press at 9 p.m. ET. Check back after the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Luis Palomino vs. Jim Alers – for 155-pound title
Dat Nguyen vs. Reggie Barnett Jr – for interim 135-pound title
Jake Bostwick vs. Tyler Vogel
Ulysses Diaz vs. Donelei Benedetto
Francesco Ricchi vs. Noah Cutter
Alan Arzeno vs. Zach Juusola
Jarod Grant vs. Christopher Johnson
Eddie Hoch vs. Jeff Chiffens
Britain Hart vs. Randine Eckholm
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Dustin Long
Kenmon Evans vs. Sedric Johnson
