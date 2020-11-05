On Thursday, Nov. 4, Bellator MMA will host its 251st event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, Dutch knockout artist Melvin Manhoef welcomes UFC veteran Corey Anderson to the Bellator cage in a light heavyweight affair. The 44-year-old Manhoef twice challenged for the promotion’s middleweight belt, but came up short both times. He’s rebounded with back-to-back wins. Anderson saw a four-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing, a knockout loss to now-champion Jan Błachowicz in February.

The prelims kick off live above at 4:45 p.m. ET, followed at 7 p.m. ET by the main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.

