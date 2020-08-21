Search
Home

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for its 15th broadcast on ESPN.

In the night’s main event, Brazil’s Pedro Munhoz takes on former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. Munhoz was marching toward a title shot, but fell short against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling in his last Octagon appearance. New Jersey’s Edgar will be making his 135-pound debut after spending the last seven years as a featherweight. He will look to snap a two-fight skid.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card streaming live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8:30 p.m. ETo on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 21.

ESPN Main Card
Pedro Munhoz () vs. Frankie Edgar ()
Ovince Saint Preux () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()
Marcin Prachnio () vs. Mike Rodriguez ()
Mariya Agapova () vs. Shana Dobson ()
Daniel Rodriguez () vs. Takashi Sato ()
ESPN Preliminary Card
Amanda Lemos () vs. Mizuki Inoue ()
Austin Hubbard () vs. Joe Solecki ()
Dwight Grant () vs. Calen Born ()
Ike Villanueva () vs. Jordan Wright ()
Carlton Minus () vs. Matthew Semelsberger ()
Timur Valiev () vs. Trevin Jones ()

No More Stories

About The Author

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

Related Posts

Copyright © 2014 - 2020 Combat Press. All Rights Reserved.