On Saturday, Aug. 22, the UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for its 15th broadcast on ESPN.

In the night’s main event, Brazil’s Pedro Munhoz takes on former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. Munhoz was marching toward a title shot, but fell short against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling in his last Octagon appearance. New Jersey’s Edgar will be making his 135-pound debut after spending the last seven years as a featherweight. He will look to snap a two-fight skid.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card streaming live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8:30 p.m. ETo on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 21.

ESPN Main Card

Pedro Munhoz () vs. Frankie Edgar ()Ovince Saint Preux () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()Marcin Prachnio () vs. Mike Rodriguez ()Mariya Agapova () vs. Shana Dobson ()Daniel Rodriguez () vs. Takashi Sato ()

ESPN Preliminary Card

Amanda Lemos () vs. Mizuki Inoue ()Austin Hubbard () vs. Joe Solecki ()Dwight Grant () vs. Calen Born ()Ike Villanueva () vs. Jordan Wright ()Carlton Minus () vs. Matthew Semelsberger ()Timur Valiev () vs. Trevin Jones ()