On Friday, Aug. 28, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 89th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the night’s main event, UFC alum Joe Giannetti squares off with grappling ace Brant Moore.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Brant Moore vs. Joe Giannetti
Demarques Jackson vs. Adrian Hadribeaj
Desmond Torres vs. Ricardo Dias
Tyler Ray vs. Steve Jones
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Konnor Kuppe
Joshua Fremd vs. Lamar Gosey
Viecheslav Borshchev vs. Eduardo Peralta
Clayton Carpenter vs. Manuel Medina
Demarques Jackson vs. Adrian Hadribeaj
Desmond Torres vs. Ricardo Dias
Tyler Ray vs. Steve Jones
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Konnor Kuppe
Joshua Fremd vs. Lamar Gosey
Viecheslav Borshchev vs. Eduardo Peralta
Clayton Carpenter vs. Manuel Medina