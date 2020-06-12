On Saturday, June 13, the UFC will host its 10th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former bantamweight Jessica Eye takes on former strawweight Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout. Eye, whose success has largely come at 125 pounds, was completely decimated by champion Valentina Shevchenko in her title challenge last summer. She bounced back from the headkick defeat to edge Viviane Araújo at UFC 245 in December. The once-beaten Calvillo has compiled a record of 5-1-1 in her previous seven Octagon appearances. Her last outing was a draw against Brazilian Marina Rodriguez in December.

The event kicks off with six preliminary-card fights airing live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, June 12.

ESPN Main Card

Jessica Eye (126.25)* vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)Karl Roberson (190.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140)Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

ESPN Preliminary Card

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)Charles Rosa (155) vs. Kevin Aguilar (155.5)Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)Tyson Nam (135.5) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)*Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner (N/A)#Anthony Ivy (171) vs. Christian Aguilera (170.5)

* – Eye, Roberson and Adashev all missed weight and were fined a portion of their respective fight purses.

# – Minner withdrew from the bout due to illness and did not weigh in.