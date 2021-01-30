PBC on FOX: Plant vs. Truax Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Premier Boxing Champions will host Plant vs. Truax from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

In the night’s main event, undefeated IBF super middleweight titleholder Caleb Plant puts his belt on the line against former champion Caleb Truex.

The event airs live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for full results.

