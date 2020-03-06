Search
On Saturday, March 7, the UFC will host UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Cuban wrestling silver medalist Yoel Romero. The Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based Adesanya has yet to taste defeat through 18 MMA bouts. The former kickboxing star captured gold by stopping Robert Whittaker in his last outing at UFC 243. The 42-year-old Romero comes in having lost three of his last four, but all but one of those bouts were originally slated to be title match-ups.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as women’s strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends against former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. The undercard continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6. Video of the action (courtesy of the UFC) appears above, while the results will be posted below as they become available.

Pay-Per-View Main Card
Israel Adesanya () vs. Yoel Romero () – for middleweight title
Weili Zhang () vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk () – for strawweight title
Beneil Dariush () vs. Drakkar Klose ()
Neil Magny () vs. Li Jingliang ()
Alex Oliveira () vs. Max Griffin ()
ESPN Preliminary Card
Sean O’Malley () vs. Jose Quinonez ()
Mark Madsen () vs. Austin Hubbard ()
Rodolfo Vieira () vs. Saparbek Safarov ()
Gerald Meerschaert () vs. Deron Winn ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Emily Whitmire () vs. Polyana Viana ()
Giga Chikadze () vs. Jamall Emmers ()
Danaa Batgerel () vs. Guido Cannetti ()

