On Friday, March 6, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 83rd event from the Bomb Factory in Dallas.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Damon Jackson takes on Brazilian Mauro Chaulet. Jackson will hope to rebound from an embarrassing, 10-second knockout loss to Movlid Khaybulaev in the last PFL season. Chaulet makes his second LFA after narrowly edging Samson Phommabout in his promotional debut.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.