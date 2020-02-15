On Saturday, Feb. 15, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships will host its 10th event from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla..

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Hector Lombard makes his promotional debut against David Mundell in a cruiserweight match-up.

The co-main event of the evening features another UFC alum, as Jim Alers takes on Kaleb Harris in a lightweight bout.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FITE TV via Combat Press. The night’s main card airs live above on pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.