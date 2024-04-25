The Biggest Winners of UFC 300

Whether you tuned in or not, there’s no denying that UFC 300 was one of the most significant (and most gripping, to say the least) fighting events this year, and it drew in quite the crowd of even the most casual UFC also-viewed. Filled to the brim with talented fighters, big names, and eagerly-anticipated match-ups,

UFC 300 was a spectacle that I certainly won’t forget in a hurry, let alone any other MMA fan, punter, onlooker…whoever else happened to pass by the TV set during the main events…

Bobby Green and Jim Miller

Kicking off the early prelims, Bobby Green and Jim Miller set the tone for the evening with a gritty showdown that showcased the heart and determination of two seasoned veterans and made us long-standing cheerers and jeerers remember exactly why we love the sport so much…

With a combined total of over 100 professional MMA contests between them, Green and Miller left it all in the octagon, delivering a blood-soaked spectacle that had fans (read: me) on the edges of those seats from start to finish. While both fighters displayed incredible skill and resilience, it was Green who emerged victorious, etching his name in the sport’s history with a hard-fought win.

While I wouldn’t give up my years as a dedicated fan for anything, I’m a little jealous of anyone whose first experience of MMA was this fight.

Kayla Harrison & Holly Holm

If the whole world had been watching, then all eyes would have been on former PFL champion Kayla Harrison as she made her highly anticipated debut against none other than former champion Holly Holm. In a statement-making performance that lived up to the hype we’d seen on social media in the run-up, Harrison showcased her dominance and skill. She delivered a win that left no doubt about her potential in the women’s division, or her position as a future namedrop in any conversation on the sport.

With her victory over Holm, Harrison asserted her rank as a force to be reckoned with in the MMA world – setting the stage for an exciting future in the octagon. I for one cannot wait for her next meet.

Bo Nickal vs Arman Tsarukyan

On the main card: it was a stamina-testing battle. Undefeated prospect Bo maintained his perfect record with a dominant performance that put on blast his exceptional skills…not to mention his potential as a future champion. It’s always good to see ‘em growing.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Arman was continuing his ascent up the lightweight rankings with a commanding victory that reaffirmed his status as one of the division’s most promising contenders – not to mention one of the most interesting BetMGM sportsbook favourites. With their impressive wins, both Nickal and Tsarukyan proved that they are forces to be reckoned with in their respective weight classes.

Max Holloway with Justin Gaethje

In a moment that will go down in MMA history, Max Holloway delivered a legend-setting performance as he captured the BMF title in a much longed-for matchup on the main card; if there really is a hall of fame out there, then this moment is currently playing on repeat along every corridor, in every alcove – and even on the floor. Heck, I’d be projecting it in holograms – Hollo-grams. See what I did there?

In a one-for-the-classics display of his trademark precision striking and relentless pressure, Holloway put on a masterclass performance that left us all in awe of his skill and determination, along with his watchability. With his victory, Holloway further underscored his reputation as one of the greatest fighters of all time, cementing his place in the pantheon of MMA legends.

Zhang Weili & Alex Pereira

Rounding out the main card now, UFC champions Zhang Weili and Alex Pereira successfully defended their titles with impressive victories that televised their dominance and skill. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili retained her strawweight belt with a hard-fought win over a tough challenger. And in the process, we all bore witness to her foot-stamping her rep as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.



Meanwhile, Alex Pereira retained his UFC crown with a devastating knockout victory that sent – what’s bigger than a shockwave? – through the MMA stratosphere, if that’s even a term. With capital-I Impressive performances, it was both Zhang and Pereira who proved to all of us why they are considered two of the most formidable champions in their respective weight classes. You’re only judged on your next title defence, though. Where does that leave us? Eagerly awaiting the next performance. And the next. And then the one after that. Yadda yadda…