What to Expect from UFC on ABC: Sandhagen Vs. Nurmagomedov

UFC on ABC 7 gets underway on August 10th, and what a night of fighting it promises to be. Us spectators will be treated to several high-stakes fights featuring top-tier fighters, including Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson, and Mackenzie Dern.

But the highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the Bantamweight title eliminator between Cory Sandhagen of the US and Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia. So, what can we expect from this event? And which fighters are on the main fight card? Keep reading to find out.

Who’s on the Fight Card?

There are plenty of big names on the fight card for this event. Here’s the lineup:

Advertisement



Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Bantamweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz (Welterweight)

Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez (Women’s Strawweight)

Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa (Welterweight)

The headline fight is obviously Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov. It’s a Bantamweight title eliminator that’s key to deciding the future of the belt, and you can bet that neither fighter is going to give up the chance to become the next Bantamweight Champion.

Umar is the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest UFC fighters in modern history. Like his cousin, Umar remains undefeated in his professional career, but Sandhagen, who is ranked second in the world for the Bantamweight class, will certainly have something to say about that.

The other headline event is the five-round face-off between former WEC and Strikeforce Welterweight Champion Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque, who has a mixed professional record of 22-10-1. Nick is the older brother of famous fighter Nate Diaz, returning to MMA in 2021 after 6 years away from the sport, losing to Robbie Lawler via TKO. Nick Diaz will be hoping to break a 4-fight losing streak, with his last win coming against B.J. Penn in 2011.

Another highlight of the night will no doubt be Ferguson vs. Chiesa. The two were previously planned to headline at UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs. Lineker, but Chiesa had to pull out due to a back injury. The two will finally get to face each other at UFC on ABC 7.

Bet on Sandhagen Vs. Nurmagomedov

Betting on the UFC is one of the best ways to demonstrate your knowledge of the sport to your friends and family. You’ll find plenty of great odds for MMA at Cloudbet, so why not put your money where your mouth is and place a stake on one or more of the fighters at UFC on ABC? You can even combine your bets into one big multi-bet to boost your potential winnings.