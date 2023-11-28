Kaito Ono vs. Mohammed Jaraya Added to RISE Final Round After Jaraya Exits Prison

On Dec. 16, Kaito Ono and Mohammed Jaraya have been booked to face off in a non-title kickboxing bout as part of RISE WORLD SERIES 2023 Final Round.

Kaito Ono vs. Mohammed Jaraya

Japan’s Ono is currently a multi-organizational champion. The 26-year-old striker holds titles in RISE, SHOOT BOXING and KNOCK OUT. Starting in 2020, he began putting together an impressive 18-fight winning streak, which was ultimately ended when he lost to GLORY champ Tyjani Beztati by decision.

Since his loss competing for the GLORY lightweight world title, Ono has been able to earn a victory by way of a first-round knockout. The Japanese striker was able to stop Massaro Glunder with a knee in a SHOOT BOXING match.

The Dutch-Moroccan Jaraya was a promising fighter in kickboxing, fighting in the competitive GLORY lightweight division. Earlier this year, the athlete was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons, and money laundering offenses.

Jaraya helped promote the phone company EXCLU, which was shut down by Dutch authorities due to it being used as a network for organized crime. He is also suspected to be on a kill list for being involved in a conflict over a batch of cocaine. Allegedly, he has been the target of gunfire and grenades. The 27-year-old fighter was released from prison two months ago, and the investigation seems to be ongoing.

RISE WORLD SERIES 2023 Final Round is shaping up to be a stacked event on Saturday, Dec. 16. With a tournament final and title matches, it is a must-watch for fans of combat sports. It features notable athletes such as Kumandoi Petchyindee, Toki Tamaru, Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9, Kazuki Osaki, and Shiro, among many others. Plus, Kaito Ono vs. Mohammed Jaraya will be an exciting battle.