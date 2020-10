On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Bellator heavyweight Steve Mowry. The Sanford MMA fighter talks about his Bellator 249 win over Shawn Teed, what’s next for him in Bellator and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.