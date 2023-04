On Saturday, Apr. 22, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 40: Holmes vs. Christie, live from the Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, U.K. The event features Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie.

The free prelims air live on the BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 3 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Apr. 21. Above is a photo gallery of the weigh-ins shot by Jamie Lee Smit of BKFC. Click here for full event results.