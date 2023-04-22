BKFC 40: Holmes vs. Christie Results

On Saturday, Apr. 22, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 40: Holmes vs. Christie, live from the Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, U.K. The event features Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie.

The free prelims air live on the BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie

Luke Nevin vs. Franco Tenaglia

Rico Franco vs. Axel Birbes

Robbie Kennedy vs. Conor Cooke

Tom Scott vs. Damian Górski

Jonny Graham vs. Will Cairns

Lee Browne vs. Dawid Oskar

Morgan Starkey vs. Marius Radoi

Matt Shippen vs. Rob Cunningham

Arron Blakey vs. Naff Higson