BKFC 40: Holmes vs. Christie Results

On Saturday, Apr. 22, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 40: Holmes vs. Christie, live from the Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, U.K. The event features Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie.
The free prelims air live on the BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Anthony Holmes vs. Danny Christie
Luke Nevin vs. Franco Tenaglia
Rico Franco vs. Axel Birbes
Robbie Kennedy vs. Conor Cooke
Tom Scott vs. Damian Górski
Jonny Graham vs. Will Cairns
Lee Browne vs. Dawid Oskar
Morgan Starkey vs. Marius Radoi
Matt Shippen vs. Rob Cunningham
Arron Blakey vs. Naff Higson
Luke Nevin vs. Franco Tenaglia
Rico Franco vs. Axel Birbes
Robbie Kennedy vs. Conor Cooke
Tom Scott vs. Damian Górski
Jonny Graham vs. Will Cairns
Lee Browne vs. Dawid Oskar
Morgan Starkey vs. Marius Radoi
Matt Shippen vs. Rob Cunningham
Arron Blakey vs. Naff Higson