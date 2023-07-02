BKFC 46 Results: Franco Finishes Harris in Round 5

On Saturday, Jul. 1, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 46: Franco vs. Harris, live from the Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, U.K. The event featured a welterweight battle between Rico Franco and Kaleb Harris.
The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Rico Franco def. Kaleb Harris by TKO. Round 5, 0:58
Robert Barry def. Ben Bonner by KO. Round 5, 0:11
Lewis Keen def. Zdeněk Pernica by TKO. Round 3, 0:32
Dawid Oskar def. Matty Hill by TKO. Round 1, 1:44
Paul Cook def. Aaron Foster by TKO. Round 1, 0:41
Bart Król def. Sebastian Krautwald by unanimous decision
Gary Fox def. Hayden Sherriff by TKO. Round 1, 0:38
Patryk Sagan def. Morgan Starkey by TKO. Round 1, 0:49
Robbie Brown def. Ben Hatchett by TKO. Round 1, 1:36
Arron Blakey def. Krystian Nadolski by KO. Round 1, 1:20
Karl Thompson def. Dustin Rabiega by TKO. Round 1, 1:06
