GLORY 92 Results: Wisse Edges Bokeme, Retains

On Saturday, May 18, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 92: Wisse vs. Bokeme, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event featured a middleweight title fight between Donovan Wisse and Ulric Bokeme.

The main card aired live and free on the Bally Live and Stadium apps starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Donovan Wisse def. Ulric Bokeme by split decision (49-46, 46-49, 48-47, 48-47, 50-45) – for the middleweight title

Levi Rigters def. Nico Pereira Horta by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michael Boapeah def. Serkan Özçağlayan by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Sergej Braun def. Mohamed Touchassie by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Teodor Hristov def. Jay Overmeer by unanimous decision (28-27, 29-26, 29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Dennis Wosik def. Jan Kaffa by unanimous decision (29-27 x 5)

Berjan Peposhi def. Ahmad Chikh Mousa by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Mory Kromah def. Anis Bouzid by TKO (injury). Round 1, 3:00

Don Sno def. Figuereido Landman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28)