Josh Emmett isn’t mentioned nearly enough in the conversation about the elite talent in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Emmett has compiled a 6-2 record since joining the UFC in 2016. He continues to get better and somehow stronger with every fight. His knockout of Michael Johnson in his comeback fight after a year layoff was up there as a possible “Knockout of the Year” contender. The UFC on ESPN 2 contest was a triumphant rebound showing after Emmett’s previous fight ended in a loss to Jeremy Stephens at UFC on Fox 28.

Emmett was given no easy task in his return to the Octagon against the longtime lightweight and featherweight contender Johnson in March 2019. The pair engaged in a back-and-forth affair until the third round, when Emmett caught Johnson with an overhand right that seemed to be backed by the infamous Marvel Infinity stone of power. The shot knocked Johnson out cold on his feet, as he stiffened up and fell directly to the canvas.

After a memorable return to the Octagon that reminded fans of why the Team Alpha Male representative was considered one of the hardest-hitting featherweights around, Emmett followed up the stellar performance with another impressive knockout. This time it came at the expense of Mirsad Bektic at UFC on ESPN+ 13. The performance earned the 35-year-old Emmett a performance bonus. Just like that, Emmett was a top-10 UFC featherweight yet again.

Emmett is now expected to welcome lightweight Edson Barboza to the featherweight division in a match-up of equally talented strikers who are always looking for a big finish. At this point in their respective careers, Emmett is the fresher fighter who is ready to make his run at UFC gold. The Team Alpha Male star can be expected to test the chin of the Brazilian veteran and eventually land a shot to secure a TKO victory that further cements his status as a contender for the UFC featherweight championship.