ONE Friday Fights 11 Results: Superball Dominates Kongklai

On Friday, Mar. 31, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 11, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured nine Muay Thai bouts and three MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Superball Tded99 def. Kongklai AnnyMuayThai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Apiwat Sor Somnuek by KO (flying knee). Round 1, 0:37

Muay Thai bout: KomAwut FA.Group vs. Avatar PK.Saenchai by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew def. Pettong Kiatsongri by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:57

Muay Thai bout: Olaylek Chor.Hapayak def. Petsommai Sor Sommai by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Namphongnoi Sor.Sommai def. Songfangkhong FA.Group by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Tyson Harrison def. Rambo Mor Rattanabandit by KO (punches). Round 3, 3:00

Muay Thai bout: Yodkaikaew Fairtex def. Angelos Giakoumis by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yau Pui Yu def. Devina Martin by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:24

MMA bout: Tatsuya Ando def. Ali Motamed by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:38

MMA bout: Ali Kabdulla def. Alisson Barbosa by TKO (elbows). Round 3, 2:22

MMA bout: Anelya Toktogonova def. Aleksandra Savicheva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:13