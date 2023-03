ONE Friday Fights 10 Results: Theptaksin Outworks Yodkritsada

On Friday, Mar. 24, ONE Championshp hosted ONE Friday Fights 10, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 10 Muay Thai fights and one MMA bout.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Theptaksin Sor Sornsing def. Yodkritsada Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree def. Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Rak Erawan def. Chusap Sor.Salacheep by TKO (punches). Round 1

Muay Thai bout: Teeyai PK.Saenchai def. Manolis Kallistis by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Supalek Jitmuangnon def. Sonrak Fairtex by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon Petchportoror def. Tomorrow Kiatsongrit by KO (strikes). Round 1

Muay Thai bout: Chorfah Tor.Sangtiannoi def. Sherzod Kabutov by split decision

Muay Thai bout: YodIQ PK.Saenchai def. Samuel Bielen by TKO (elbow). Round 2

MMA bout: Ivan Parshikov def. Yu Karino by submission (kneebar). Round 1

Muay Thai bout: Anton Petrov def. Luca Lombardo by TKO (elbow). Round 1

Muay Thai bout: Shingo Shibata def. Petklanga SitPhuyaiNilan by split decision