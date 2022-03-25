Five Reasons to Watch ONE Championship: X

ONE Championship has pushed all of their chips into the center of the table for their epic 10-year anniversary event, ONE X, on Saturday, Mar. 26.

Twenty matches line the card for fans to enjoy, encompassing Muay Thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and submission grappling. It is undoubtedly the best card the combat sports world will see in 2022, and if you are still on the fence, it’s time to hop off and get prepared for this scintillating showcase.

Let’s jump right into this extraordinary event coming your way from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this weekend with the five best reasons to tune in to ONE X this Saturday.

Showcasing Every Martial Art

Unlike other organizations, ONE embraces every martial arts discipline, and at ONE X, fans will get to see four different types of sports on the grand stage.

There will be two grappling matches, one of which will feature the debut of American BJJ star Danielle Kelly. The second match features two-division ONE MMA champion Reinier de Ridder going up against ADCC Hall Of Famer Andre Galvao.

Kickboxing and Muay Thai will also take center stage with six ONE Super Series bouts. Half of the bouts on the card will be for championships, with the top-billed title tilt in ONE Super Series seeing the return of Superbon as he defends his gold against Marat Grigorian.

The bulk of the show will feature mixed martial arts. Eleven of the 20 bouts, and two titles, will feature the best of the best in MMA. While the focus is on the ONE X: Grand Finale matches, there are hidden gems up and down the card, such as Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato and Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai.

Martial arts, of every form, will be given the spotlight on this special night, which guarantees action from start to finish on Mar. 26.

Legends Of The Game

Among those competing at ONE X is be a long list of well-known veterans.

On the first part of the card, fans can see Nieky Holzken and Andre Galvao compete in their respective specialties. At ONE X: Part II, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship.

And ONE: Grand Finale will feature John Wayne Parr going for his 100th Muay Thai victory in his retirement bout against Eduard Folayang. And that’s not even mentioning the Japanese legend’s super-fight between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama.

This is a great chance to see some of the luminaries of the game one more time on the biggest of all stages.

“Mighty Mouse” vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

This bout could have been included before, but it truly deserves its own spot. The mixed-rules super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson is an unmissable matchup for any combat-sports fan. It’s not just the unique alternating rule set stipulation that makes this fun; these two athletes are all-time greats challenging themselves to step out of their comfort zones.

“Mighty Mouse” is considered one of the greatest ever to put on the four-ounce gloves for mixed martial arts, and Rodtang stands atop the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division currently. With alternating rule sets in a four-round bout, anything could happen.

That’s why this is an electric matchup. Neither man knows how to back down, and neither man puts on a boring show. At ONE X, they’ll have four, three-minute rounds to try and pick up a career-defining victory.

This is a match worthy of the typical pre-match hype clichés.

Rising Stars

With all of the veterans and stars capturing attention on the card, ONE X will also be a great chance for many of the young guns to make their presence known.

The featherweight contender battle between Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai will give both men a platform to show what they have – and put Thanh Le on notice. Danielle Kelly’s ONE debut will be a much-discussed match as well.

And who could forget Itsuki Hirata? The Japanese dynamo was forced out of the ONE women’s atomweight grand prix, but she returns to get some of her momentum back against Jihin Radzuan.

There are plenty of young up-and-comers competing on this card that will blow fans away. Get a good glimpse into the future by watching them compete in front of an excited crowd.

A True Spectacle

WrestleMania is being billed as stupendous, but that term should be reserved exclusively for ONE X. Combat-sports fans have long wished for a return of the big spectacle. A big show with flash, glitz, glamor, and huge matches. ONE X is exactly that. It is the fulfillment of every wish asked for by fans.

Five title tilts, legendary stars across each sport, fresh faces, pure finishers, and much more. There is something for everyone, but more importantly, it’s a show designed to captivate and entertain everyone.

This is the true definition of stupendous. It’s the embodiment of what everyone loves about combat sports. ONE X is delivering what has been asked for, and it looks to be set to blow the doors off the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE X airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website on Saturday, Mar. 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1 a.m. ET, followed by ONE X: Part II begins at 5 a.m. ET. ONE X: Part I and ONE X: Part II will also air on ONE Championship’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The action then moves to ONE Championship’s pay-per-view at 8 a.m. ET for the ONE X: Grand Finale.