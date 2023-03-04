BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Home
Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Terry Brazier vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Terry Brazier vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Terry Brazier vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Terry Brazier vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Terry Brazier vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chaz Wasserman vs. Cédric Severac (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chaz Wasserman vs. Cédric Severac (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chaz Wasserman vs. Cédric Severac (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chaz Wasserman vs. Cédric Severac (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey, live from the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, Eng. The event features a welterweight bout between Connor Tierney and Jake Lindsey.

The free prelims air live on BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers on BKTV app at 3 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar. 3Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Lee Hamilton-Cooper. Click here for full event results.

