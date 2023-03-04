BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey Results

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey, live from the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, Eng. The event features a welterweight bout between Connor Tierney and Jake Lindsey.

The free prelims air live on BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers on BKTV app at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey

Terry Brazier vs. David Round

Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw

Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison

Chaz Wasserman vs. Cédric Severac

Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy

Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind

Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello

Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns

Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy

Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe