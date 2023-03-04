BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey Results

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 37: Tierney vs. Lindsey, live from the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, Eng. The event features a welterweight bout between Connor Tierney and Jake Lindsey.
The free prelims air live on BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers on BKTV app at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
Terry Brazier vs. David Round
Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
Chaz Wasserman vs. Cédric Severac
Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy
Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello
Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe
