On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Bellator bantamweight Cee Jay Hamilton. The fighter talks Miesha Tate’s return to MMA and why wrestling is the best background for MMA. He also discusses his upcoming Bellator 255 fight against Magomed Magomedov and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.