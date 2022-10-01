Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Results

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Bellator will host Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics, live from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, Calif. The event features a featherweight title bout between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Ádám Borics.

The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Ádám Borics – for the featherweight title

AJ McKee Jr. vs. Spike Carlyle

Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

Islam Mamedov vs. Nick Browne

Max Rohskopf vs. Mike Hamel

Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark

Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau

Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert

Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley