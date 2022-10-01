Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics Results

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Bellator will host Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics, live from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, Calif. The event features a featherweight title bout between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Ádám Borics.
The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Ádám Borics – for the featherweight title
AJ McKee Jr. vs. Spike Carlyle
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola
Islam Mamedov vs. Nick Browne
Max Rohskopf vs. Mike Hamel
Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark
Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert
Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley
