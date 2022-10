On Saturday, Oct. 1, Bellator hosted Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics, live from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, Calif. The event featured a featherweight title bout between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Ádám Borics.

The preliminary card aired live on Bellator’s YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel for Combat Press. Click here for full event results.