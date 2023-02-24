ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II Results

On Friday, Feb. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.

The bonus bouts air live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS John Lineker vs. Fabricio de Andrade – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Jamal Yusupov – for the featherweight title

Martin Nguyen vs. Razhab Lronardo Casotti

Kickboxing bout: Saemapetch Fairtex def. Zhang ChengLong by unanimous decision

Danny Kingad def. Eko Roni Saputra by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly def. Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Francesco Xhaja def. Andrei Stoica by split decision

Victória Souza def. Linda Darrow by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Tommy Langaker def. Uali Kurzhev by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 2:58

Adrian Mattheis def. Zelang Zhaxi by TKO. Round 1, 0:57