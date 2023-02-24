ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II Results

On Friday, Feb. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.
The bonus bouts air live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
John Lineker vs. Fabricio de Andrade – for the bantamweight title
Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Jamal Yusupov – for the featherweight title
Martin Nguyen vs. Razhab Lronardo Casotti
Kickboxing bout: Saemapetch Fairtex def. Zhang ChengLong by unanimous decision
Danny Kingad def. Eko Roni Saputra by unanimous decision
Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly def. Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision
Kickboxing bout: Francesco Xhaja def. Andrei Stoica by split decision
Victória Souza def. Linda Darrow by unanimous decision
Grappling bout: Tommy Langaker def. Uali Kurzhev by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 2:58
Adrian Mattheis def. Zelang Zhaxi by TKO. Round 1, 0:57
