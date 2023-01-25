Finalized Card Released for ONE Friday Fights 2

The crowd was raucous during ONE Championship’s inaugural event at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium last weekend, and more of the same should be expected when they return on Friday, Jan. 27.

ONE Friday Fights 2 will feature an exciting 11-bout lineup, with nine Muay Thai bouts and two MMA making up the event.

Sangmanee PK.Saenchai and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai will run back their 2020 meeting in the main event. The two bantamweight warriors first met in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, where Kulabdam stunned his Thai compatriot with a first-round knockout.

With both men seeking to work their way up the ladder in the stacked division, this collision will help close the window on their rivalry and open the door to the rankings.

The famed PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym camp will send an additional three athletes to the event. Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai and Pettong Kiatsongrit meet in the co-main event in a strawweight showdown, Avatar PK.Saenchai battles Mohammed Siasarani in a featherweight bout, and Pongsiri PK. Saenchai takes on Ferzan Cicek in another bantamweight clash.

But fans inside Lumpinee Stadium will also get some mixed martial arts action this Friday.

The card opens with a bantamweight meeting between two debuting athletes, as Jakub Wayman and Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg step onto the global stage to showcase their skills and make a statement. A few bouts later, Harry Grech is set to take on ONE Warrior Series alumnus Arash Mardani in a middleweight matchup.

ONE Friday Fights 2 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

ONE Friday Fights 2 Full Card

Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai vs. Pettong Kiatsongrit

Avatar PK.Saenchai vs. Mohammed Siasarani

Sherzod Kabutov vs. Nakrob Fairtex

Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Songchainoi Kiatsongrit

Yodlekpet Or. Pitisak vs. Silviu Vitez

Pongsiri PK. Saenchai vs. Ferzan Cicek

Harry Grech vs. Arash Mardani

Elias Ghazali vs. Ayad Albadr

Marie Ruumet vs. Thai-Ngan Le

Jakub Wayman vs. Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg