Which Country Produces the Best MMA Fighters?

MMA on an international scale has never been more popular. New leagues are emerging in places where the sport was previously nonexistent. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, the world's largest MMA organization, has produced more overseas shows and may produce foreign editions of its famous reality show.

Furthermore, the rise of MMA throughout the world has made it worthwhile to examine which countries have produced the most talented fighters.

In this article, we will introduce you with the top 5 countries that have produced the best MMA fighters so far. So let’s get started!

The Top 5 Countries produces Best MMA Fighters

The MMA world is a global one and there are many countries that have produced talented fighters. But, these five countries have produced the most high-profile Mixed Martial Artists.

1. United States

The United States has produced some of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history.

Jon Jones: Jones is the youngest UFC champion in history and is now ranked second in the world in terms of pound-for-pound competition on numerous lists.

Frank Edgar: The lightweight champion is an everyday underdog and a hero among the working class.

Dominick Cruz: Cruz is a celebrity with a distinctive and unconventional fighting style that perplexes rivals.

2. Brazil

Brazil has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA for years now as it continues to produce some of the best talents in the world today.

Anderson Silva: the greatest fighter in the game's history. His unbeaten streak in the UFC sets a record and secures his legacy.

Jose Aldo: A young, well-groomed powerhouse who appears to be unstoppable, the featherweight champion.

Junior Dos Santos: The greatest heavyweight UFC run ever was his. His greatest challenge as champion will be keeping the title.

3. Canada

Canada has a long history when it comes to MMA and has produced some of the best fighters in the world. Here are the five best Canadian MMA fighters:

Georges St. Pierre: Despite being in a difficult period of his career owing to injuries, Pierre is already one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time at the age of just 30.

Rory McDonald: MacDonald, a GSP training partner, seemed to have the makings of the future king.

Mark Hominick: Hominick is still one of the best fighters in the featherweight class despite becoming the victim of a swift knockout on his comeback to the octagon.

4. United Kingdom

The UK has produced a number of incredible fighters over the years but here are a few who stand out among the rest.

Michael Bisping: The middleweight contender has spent time over the years polishing his skills, and he is now prepared to stake his claim to a shot at the middleweight championship.

Paul Daley: The most lethal striker in the weight class, the welterweight superstar.

Ross Pearson: Although he was already a strong lightweight contender, the Ultimate Fighter champ can now make some serious waves at featherweight.

5. Japan

It is a fact that Japan has been producing top MMA fighters. Here are the best MMA fighters from Japan:

Shinya Aoki: The lightweight DREAM winner is brutal on the floor, but he may use more competition from western opponents.

Yushin Okami: One of the best middleweights in the world for a long time, and the best in the world at his weight class.

Hatsu Hioki: Hioki is on the approach of proving himself deserving of a chance at the UFC championship thanks to his excellent record and top 10 rankings.

Conclusion

The two dominant countries in MMA were the United States and Brazil. And they still are in a lot of respects. But the difference is starting to close in certain areas. Expect that gap to be considerably smaller in a few years when the rest of the globe catches up to the sport. So instead of asking which nations have the finest MMA fighters, focus on each fighter’s individual strengths.