Five ONE Championship Fighters Who Could Be Stars in the U.S.

ONE Championship is a month away from joining Prime Video and launching its live events into the stratosphere in North America.

The Singapore-based promotion has a talented roster of athletes is ready to awe U.S. primetime viewers with incredible matchups across multiple sports.

The inaugural event, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, will go down on Friday, Aug. 26, but that will only be the start of a multi-year partnership that is sure to give fans endless moments of martial arts mastery.

But who are the athletes waiting in the wings to bring ONE through into its new market? Let’s take a look at five ONE athletes who can break out when they compete on Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly the first name that comes to mind when talking about ONE’s female superstars. The Thai sensation is already a star, but, when she gets in front of an audience on Prime Video, fans can expect her stock to skyrocket.

Stamp’s personality is captivating. And while the language barrier may be restrictive for some, her dancing and smiling presence shine through without any words. Inside the Circle, her constant pressure has thrilled audiences again and again.

The 24-year-old is still developing, too. She has gone from being purely a striker to an MMA wonder. It feels like only a matter of time before Stamp claims a mixed martial arts world championship, and if that happens on Prime Video, the world will have no choice but to groove along to the Stamp Dance.

Reinier De Ridder

Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder is finally starting to get the respect he deserves as a two-division ONE world champion, but the elevation that Amazon will bring to the table could make him one of the biggest stars of MMA. And he deserves that honor.

De Ridder is not just a two-division king. He is a dominant force who is constantly seeking out his next challenge. He even called out Brazilian jiu-jitsu great Andre Galvao for a submission grappling match and held his own when they squared off. Now he is calling for a shot at the ONE heavyweight world championship for what would be his third division to win a world title.

The Dutchman can break barriers and connect with audiences from all around the world. As long as his dominant run continues, the sky’s the limit for where de Ridder can go.

Mikey Musumeci

ONE’s commitment to submission grappling is huge for the sport and its major players, but Mikey Musumeci may be one of the first athletes that could achieve superstar status. Just look at Joe Rogan, who has already tapped the young grappler for his podcast, following “Darth Rigatoni’s” ONE debut.

Rogan’s influence will undoubtedly help Musumeci grow. The New Jersey native just has to keep the ball rolling.

Musumeci is bound to get a slot on one of the upcoming Prime Video cards, and, should he score another dominant win, the North American fans tuning in are likely to immediately start following him, sending his status to the next level.

Smilla Sundell

Teenage sensation Smilla Sundell shocked the Muay Thai world when she became the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion with a definitive victory over Jackie Buntan. And her style is perfect for North American audiences.

Sundell offers a torrid pace inside the Circle and looks to exact as much damage as possible on her opponents. She has knees like daggers and elbows that slice through guards like butter.

“Hurricane” hasn’t left her teenage years, and she’s already a world champion. She is only going to get better with more experience, and fans get a chance to watch that happen in real-time.

Fabricio Andrade

Fabricio Andrade is another star perfect for a North American audience. He’s brash, but he backs it up with thrilling results. What’s even better is that the timing is right to put the spotlight on him.

Andrade has ripped through the bantamweight division and now stands close to a meeting with ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker. Andrade’s trash-talking, social-media game has put the champion in his crosshairs, and it’s made for some fun.

The Brazilian upstart is poised to be a global star, and as long as he can keep playing the role and putting on a show inside the Circle, he will be a fan favorite for years to come.

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II airs live to Prime Video subscribers on Friday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. ET.