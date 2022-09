ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai Weigh-In Results

On Thursday, Sep. 29, ONE Championship will host ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a featherweight Muay Thai title bout between Petchmorakat Petchyindee vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

The event airs live in its entirety on ONE Championship’s website and YouTube channel starting at 6 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Wednesday, Sep. 28. Check below for full weigh-in results. Click here for fight night results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Petchmorakot Petchyindee (155) vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.5) – for the featherweight title

Kickboxing bout: Roman Kryklya (231.75) vs. Guto Inocente (262)

Kickboxing bout: Iraj Azizpour (260.5) vs. Bruno Chaves (261)

Lipeng Zhang (171.25)* vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (170)

Ritu Phogat (115) vs. Tiffany Teo (114.25)

Yuya Wakamatsu (134.5) vs. Shuo Wang (137.5)*

Muay Thai bout: Capitan Petchyindee (144.75) vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov (144.5)

Muay Thai bout: ChengLong Zhang (144.5) vs. Sangmanee Sor Kafae (144.75)

Oumar Kane (264) vs. Batradz Gazzaev (229.5)

Muay Thai bout: Han Zi Hao (153.75)* vs. Ferrari Fairtex (144.75)

Grappling bout: Rodrigo Marello (144.75) vs. Ruslan Bagdasarian (143.5)

Matheus Felipe (204) vs. Ali Foladi (200)

* – Fighter failed weight and hydration; will have until 4 p.m. SGT to make weight and hydration