ONE 160 Results: Lee Stops Ok and Tang Beats Le; Both Earn Titles

On Friday, Aug. 26, ONE Championship hosted ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured lightweight and featherweight MMA title fights.

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, with the lead card airing live and free on ONE’s Facebook and YouTube pages starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. The main card will air on ONE’s YouTube page starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Christian Lee def. Ok Rae Yoon by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:00 – for the lightweight title

Tang Kai def. Thanh Le by unanimous decision – for the featherweight title

Muay Thai bout: Saemapetch Fairtex def. Rittewada Petchyindee by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:35

Keanu Subba def. Amir Khan by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:29

Martin Batur def. Paul Elliott by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:38

Submission grappling bout: Tommy Langaker def. Renato Canuto by unanimous decision

Kantharaj Agasa def. Thales Nakassu by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:55